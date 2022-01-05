Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 679,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 72,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 73,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSUS opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $66.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65.

