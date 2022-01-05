Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,858 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

