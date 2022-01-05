Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook Sells 2,617 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.87. 536,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.
CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,310,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
