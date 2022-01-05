Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook Sells 2,617 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.87. 536,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,310,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

