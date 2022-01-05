Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATZ. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.29.

Aritzia stock traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.16. 203,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$50.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.16. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$24.39 and a 12-month high of C$53.87.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$744,084. Insiders have sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145 in the last quarter.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

