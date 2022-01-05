Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,937,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 125,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $179,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,658,000 after buying an additional 1,076,315 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after buying an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $44.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

