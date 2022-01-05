Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.65

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.65 and last traded at C$55.65, with a volume of 951971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.33.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.5999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.24, for a total value of C$103,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,325.92. Also, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,640 shares in the company, valued at C$4,639,572. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,550 shares of company stock valued at $14,607,559.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.