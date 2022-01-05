Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,956 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,085 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

