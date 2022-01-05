Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.
Shares of CP stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
