Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.