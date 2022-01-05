Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) shot up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 75,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 265,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a market cap of $49.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

About Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

