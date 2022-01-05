Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.44

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 369130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 381,811 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.