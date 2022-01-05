Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.24

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 152322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.60.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.