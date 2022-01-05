CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.76. CareMax shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 437 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CareMax by 400.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CareMax by 444.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $82,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.