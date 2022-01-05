Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CABGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. 115,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,386. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

