Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $55.94 Average PT from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 110,408 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.26. 72,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Carrier Global has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

