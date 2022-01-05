Carry Price Tops $0.0103 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $90.48 million and $5.60 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00137327 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012203 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,762,018,525 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.