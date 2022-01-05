Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSPR. Citigroup lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital cut Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.99. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 4.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 133,074 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

