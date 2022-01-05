Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 9.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $47.76. 38,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,623,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

