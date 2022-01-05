Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $218.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

