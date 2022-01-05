CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CDK Global by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 290,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CDK Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,818,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

