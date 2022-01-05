Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.65 and last traded at $54.65. 1,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.