Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.14

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 126279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.27.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

