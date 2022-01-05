Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.14

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 126279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.27.
About Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)
Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.