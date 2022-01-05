Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $123.53 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.99 or 0.08002053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,941.62 or 0.99831963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 155,717,564 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

