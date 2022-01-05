Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $19.77 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 251,344 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of Barnes Group worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $435,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Barnes Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on B. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

