Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 8,628 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of AMERISAFE worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMSF. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

AMSF opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

