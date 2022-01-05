Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,824 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FHB stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

FHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

