Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.56. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

