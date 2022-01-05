Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,982 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cerner worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Cerner by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 55.5% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.9% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Cerner by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 51,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 6.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

