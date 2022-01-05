Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,840 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Cerner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

CERN stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.