CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,936,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440,492 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $333,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. FMR LLC grew its position in CGI by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CGI by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,355,929,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CGI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth about $12,452,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.