Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,721.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 82,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

