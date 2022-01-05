Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:REFI opened at $17.12 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

