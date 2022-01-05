China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in December

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 6,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. China Gas has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $109.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

