China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

LFC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 6,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.02. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.76.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 53,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

