China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) shares fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.51 and last traded at $56.73. 3,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

