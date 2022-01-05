China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 64.2% in December

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CIHKY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. 22,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,385. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $195.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

