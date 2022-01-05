Cim LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Cim LLC increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,058,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $166.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.14. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.56 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

