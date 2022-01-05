Cim LLC Has $291,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cim LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

