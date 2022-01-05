Cim LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Exponent by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $231,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.34.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.