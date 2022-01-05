Cim LLC Raises Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

