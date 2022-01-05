Cim LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23.

