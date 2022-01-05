Cim LLC Sells 69 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cim LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $629.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $641.77 and a 200 day moving average of $572.93. The firm has a market cap of $178.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

