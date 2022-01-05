Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,497 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of CNK opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

