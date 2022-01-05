Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $142,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $425.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.