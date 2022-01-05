Cipher Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $35,949.77 and $2,460.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00389001 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009990 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000929 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.23 or 0.01325669 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

