Citigroup Increases Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target to $38.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.91. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

