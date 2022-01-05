Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 15,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.0 days.

Citizen Watch stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Citizen Watch has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Get Citizen Watch alerts:

About Citizen Watch

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.