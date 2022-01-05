Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 294,866 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

