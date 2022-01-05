Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $217,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

