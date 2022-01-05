Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 61.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.44. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $135.26. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

