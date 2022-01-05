Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

MPWR opened at $491.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $526.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.61. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.